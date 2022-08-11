Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

