WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WINVR stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. WinVest Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Trading of WinVest Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

