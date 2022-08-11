WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) versus TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Financial Comparison

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -3.24, meaning that its share price is 424% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 1.83 -$11.82 million ($1.02) -0.70 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WiSA Technologies and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TranSwitch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 534.07%.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -208.80% -82.89% -67.06% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

