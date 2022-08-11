WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $958.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WPP opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. WPP has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in WPP by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WPP by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

