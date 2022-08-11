WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WW. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

WW International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WW International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

