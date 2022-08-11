XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XOMA Stock Down 0.2 %

XOMAO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07. XOMA has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

XOMA Company Profile

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $352,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

