Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Yotta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.