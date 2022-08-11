Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTAW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

