Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yunji Price Performance

YJ stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yunji Inc. ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.