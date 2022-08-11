Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Down 61.6% in July

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the July 15th total of 194,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zentek in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Zentek alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zentek by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 483,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Zentek Price Performance

ZTEK stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.90. Zentek has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 405.71% and a negative net margin of 1,617.24%.

Zentek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.