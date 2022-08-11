Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

ZIONL stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.