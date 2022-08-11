Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after buying an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

