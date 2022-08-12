13,895 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Articles

