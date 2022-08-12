15,132 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cerus Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.25 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.
Insider Activity
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.