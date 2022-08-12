15,132 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.25 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

