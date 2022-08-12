272 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 205.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $11,710,026. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

