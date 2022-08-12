2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 15,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 362,439 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.22.

The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.