3,700 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $5,296,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $2,072,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $715,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 101.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $528,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

