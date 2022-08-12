394 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $470,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,557.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $470,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,557.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,557,961. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

