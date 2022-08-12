410 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THD. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

