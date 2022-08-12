422 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

