4,270 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $236,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Stock Up 2.2 %

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

