440 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

