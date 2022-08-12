500 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

