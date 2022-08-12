665 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 184,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.