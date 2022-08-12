879 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

