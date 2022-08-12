AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. AAON has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $662,427. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AAON by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,706,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

