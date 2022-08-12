ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $662.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

