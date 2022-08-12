Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.