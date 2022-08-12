Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
