AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,724,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

