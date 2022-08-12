Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

TSE:AAV opened at C$11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.01.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,896,227.38. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total value of C$543,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,006,816.78. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,896,227.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,552.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

