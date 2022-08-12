Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,713 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RQI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

