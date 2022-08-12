Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,551 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DT opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 306.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

