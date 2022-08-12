Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

