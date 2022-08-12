Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,063 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 589,861 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NKTR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $927.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

