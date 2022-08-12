Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of KXI opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

