Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RCS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

