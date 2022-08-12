Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

