Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $17,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xylem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.