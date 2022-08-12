Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

