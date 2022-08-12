Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

