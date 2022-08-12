Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,205 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 512,639 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,165,000. 55I LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 231,006 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter.

BBUS opened at $75.69 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26.

