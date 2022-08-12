Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 23,102 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

