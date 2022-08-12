Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,895 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

LSTR stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

