Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,668 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BST opened at $37.81 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

