Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLQM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQM opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

