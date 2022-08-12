Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 107,129 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,095,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,239,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

