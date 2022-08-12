Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.