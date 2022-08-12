Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 32,392 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sabre by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 76,996 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sabre by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.71 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

