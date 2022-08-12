Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 36.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

Insider Activity

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $81.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

