AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) by 5,481.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
DWMC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $42.54.
