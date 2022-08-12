AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) by 5,481.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DWMC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.